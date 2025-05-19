“This season for sure will stay in history for a long time, it is not easy to repeat. This season, I think we eclipsed almost all records that are [there] and it is not me, it's the guys that handle the ball,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I just lead, guide and help them to do it, but they put it in such a way that it is difficult because you cannot win more home matches than you have on the calendar. It's difficult to collect more points than what we have and to score more goals than we have. I think it is difficult.
“But I'm happy because when you set standards, it means you went into a level that is difficult to achieve and that is the thing that I think that SA still doesn't recognise.
“Maybe one day, Sundowns as a club, as a structure, the group of players that have been here last year and the coaches, myself included, have done a wonderful job.
“And that I feel it is not recognised at the level that it should be.”
After winning the eighth successive league title, the Portuguese coach also believes it is possible they can win 11 in a row, but that it will need a lot of hard work to achieve that.
“The challenge ahead of us next season regarding the championship is that it is possible to win it again. It is possible to win 11 championships, but hard work will be needed for it,” he said.
“What I told the players after the Chippa game is that the following day we are not going to party, we are going to celebrate, because we've already had a party after the match.”
Sundowns have already turned their attention to the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
It will be hard to match this season's record – Cardoso
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso feels they are not getting enough credit after they continued to set the bar high in the Betway Premiership this season.
Sundowns capped off their eighth consecutive league title with a dominant 2-0 victory over Magesi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro's brace in their final match.
They ended the season unbeaten at home winning all their 14 matches, while also matching their 73 points they achieved last term. Sundowns also scored 65 goals and conceded only 13 and Cardoso believes it will be difficult to try to match this record in the future.
“This season for sure will stay in history for a long time, it is not easy to repeat. This season, I think we eclipsed almost all records that are [there] and it is not me, it's the guys that handle the ball,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
“I just lead, guide and help them to do it, but they put it in such a way that it is difficult because you cannot win more home matches than you have on the calendar. It's difficult to collect more points than what we have and to score more goals than we have. I think it is difficult.
“But I'm happy because when you set standards, it means you went into a level that is difficult to achieve and that is the thing that I think that SA still doesn't recognise.
“Maybe one day, Sundowns as a club, as a structure, the group of players that have been here last year and the coaches, myself included, have done a wonderful job.
“And that I feel it is not recognised at the level that it should be.”
After winning the eighth successive league title, the Portuguese coach also believes it is possible they can win 11 in a row, but that it will need a lot of hard work to achieve that.
“The challenge ahead of us next season regarding the championship is that it is possible to win it again. It is possible to win 11 championships, but hard work will be needed for it,” he said.
“What I told the players after the Chippa game is that the following day we are not going to party, we are going to celebrate, because we've already had a party after the match.”
Sundowns have already turned their attention to the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
Mdaka credits SA reserve league for Amajita's Afcon success
Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final
Sundowns dominate to win Premiership league title
Victorious Durban City await PSL ruling to confirm promotion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos