Described by its creator, Nelson Makamo, as a “love letter to football”, the new Betway Premiership trophy has been heavily slammed by football fans, especially on social media, with some likening it to a "hubble-bubble."
Even so, the first recipients of this trophy, Mamelodi Sundowns, view it as a masterpiece. Two Sundowns veterans, Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango said the trophy was “beautiful” with the former, who lifted it as the club's captain when they beat Magesi 2-0, admitting it was heavy.
The trophy was seen for the first time on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
“Well, every trophy comes with its own shape, but it's heavy, hey. I think it's heavy like the cheque they gave us,” Onyango told the media after the game.
“But for me, what's important is for the team to have that medal. The medals are very nice, the trophy is also nice, don't take me out of line. The trophy is nice, the money is also nice and the season has been good.
“So, for me it is all about getting what the sponsors are giving us and I think we are the first team to see it and to lift it is incredible.”
Zwane, who became the first captain to lift it, said, “It's a beautiful trophy but it's heavy, I think I must do the gym more,” Zwane told Sabc Sport.
Fans slate new trophy, while Downs' Zwane and Onyango say it's 'beautiful'
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso also liked the trophy and said it has a special meaning for them as it shows the amount of hard work they put in this season.
“Before winning the players, we had to win the man and this trophy is a pure example of that and this trophy has a special meaning.”
Makamo described the trophy as honouring everyone who has contributed to the game. “It’s a tribute to where we come from, who we are and where we are going,” he said.
However, the trophy has been slammed by supporters on social media mostly likening it to hubble-bubble and others asking if this was the best Makamo could produce.
“For 12 months and that was his “best "? @Connie.M-Wa-Mokgatlha asked. “Ai, this guy must never design anything ever again, especially the trophy @khosichillboy said.
This is the fifth edition of the trophy since PSL started in 1996.
