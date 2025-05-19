"That is a huge disappointment for us [that they didn't get the trophy on Sunday], and again, it is one of the obstacles I believe are taking place. We have all the registrations done properly,'' Kadodia said.
Durban boss Kadodia upset they didn't get MFC trophy over Magawana dispute
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has insisted that they registered Saziso Magawana properly, saying he's disappointed that the league didn't give them the trophy for winning the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
Despite beating Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at Athlone Stadium on the final day of the MFC season on Sunday, to cement their top spot, Durban weren't crowned champions as JDR Stars lodged a complaint against them a couple of months ago, arguing their talismanic winger Magawana, who played 27 games for them this term, was improperly registered.
"That is a huge disappointment for us [that they didn't get the trophy on Sunday], and again, it is one of the obstacles I believe are taking place. We have all the registrations done properly,'' Kadodia said.
"There is no issue with our registrations...there is no fraud in this matter here and I am still surprised that people are trying to find how they can interfere and take the championship trophy away from us.
"We need to understand that we have done nothing wrong. We followed the procedures of the PSL and got the player registered accordingly."
The league confirmed last Thursday that they weren't going to hand over the trophy due to the unresolved cases in front of its prosecutor Zola Majavu.
The Magawana matter is expected to be heard by the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) on Tuesday.
The Durban owner also didn't rule out the possibility of taking the matter to arbitration should Majavu rule against them, adding the whole thing was disruptive to their plans for next season.
"It could lead to arbitration and how do you continue? How do you plan for next season? How do the players go back home and enjoy time with their families? I think this is totally inconsiderate. I think the authorities at the DRC or the arbitration level must consider why protests come at this crucial time of the season,'' Kadodia stated.
