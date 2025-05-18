Victorious Durban City await PSL ruling to confirm promotion

Table-toppers Durban City inflicted agony on Cape Town Spurs, relegating them to the third-tier of SA football via a 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, the final day of Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) season.
Durban's win also confirmed their spot at the summit of the MFC table, leaving the onus now on the PSL Dispute Resolution Chamber [DRC] to decide their fate, amid the Saziso Magawana ineligibility saga.
Durban weren't crowned champions as JDR Stars lodged a complaint against them, arguing their talismanic winger Magawana was improperly registered. The league confirmed last Thursday that they weren't going to hand over the trophy due to the unresolved cases in front of prosecutor Zola Majavu, with the Magawana matter expected to be heard tomorrow.
Ruzaigh Gamildien's brilliant header in the 43rd minute was all it took for Durban to relegate the Urban Warriors.
Spurs, who were demoted from the topflight just last season, join Leruma United to exit the MFC. Spurs also played yesterday's match under protest against Durban.
Elsewhere, Casric Stars earned the last play-offs spot, thanks to their come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Hungry Lions, finishing third behind runners-up Orbit College. Kermit Erasmus netted Casric's winner in the 95th minute.
Spurs had a better first stanza with veteran midfielders Jarrod Moroole and Daylon Claasen pulling the strings in the middle, winning most of the duels as they also ensured they controlled the tempo of the game. Spurs nearly took the lead as early as the eighth minute when Luke Baartman unleashed a ferocious shot outside the box only to be denied by the upright.
The second chance of the match would also fall for Spurs, just three minutes before the end of first half's regulation time when 17-year-old striker Angus Moss rose nicely to head a cross that was whipped in by Baartman but failed to generate enough power to trouble Durban keeper Ayanda Mtshali, who made a save effortlessly.
Despite being second best in almost every aspect of the game in the first period, Durban took the lead via Gamildien's brilliant header in the 43rd minute, benefitting from a well-calculated cross from Siyanda Hlangabeza.
NFD Results
Leopards 2-1 AmaTuks; Spurs 0-1 Durban; Casric 2-1 Lions; Kruger 2-2 Venda; Milford 1-2 Baroka; Orbit 0-0 Leruma; Callies 0-2 JDR; Upington 1-0 Highbury.
Image: Ashley Vlotman
