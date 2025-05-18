Sundowns dominate to win Premiership league title

At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated their Betway Premiership league title in style after a dominant 2-0 victory over Magesi in their final match of the season here on Sunday.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa impressed scoring a brace to see Masandawana, who were crowned the league champions, also end the season on a high note.
Ribeiro Costa has now netted 16 goals and will finish the season as a top goal scorer, while he will be a contender for the Footballer of the Season award.
The victory also ensured the Brazilians maintained their 100% win rate at home, winning all 14 matches. They have also matched their 73 points tally from last season in 30 games after playing only 28 this campaign.
The three defeats they suffered were on the road against Polokwane City, TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates, while drawing their single match against Golden Arrows also away.
Sundowns were quick off the block as Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a low shot with a deflected shot from Iqraam Rayners to show their intentions clear.
Ribeiro Costa would then complete his brace in the 22 minutes with a curling shot outside the box after he was picked up by Marcelo Allende from a free kick to make it 2-0. It was one-way traffic in the opening half as Magesi struggled going forward and opted to sit back and waited for a counter attack, but Sundowns dealt with everything.
Magesi struggled to fashion any clear-cut chance and Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was reduced to a spectator in the entire match.
Sundowns would have been ahead by more goals in the first half had they been more clinical in the final third. Dikwena tša Meetse were chasing shadows in the second half as Sundowns continued with their dominance but could not increase their lead.
Despite the defeat, Magesi, who are looking to finish in the top eight, can still achieve their dream as they remained 12th on the log table with 29 points and have two games remaining before they conclude their season.
Sundowns will shift their focus to the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids on Saturday here in the first leg, where they will need to win and take advantage.
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns dominate to win Premiership league title
Magesi still looking to finish in top 8
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
At Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated their Betway Premiership league title in style after a dominant 2-0 victory over Magesi in their final match of the season here on Sunday.
Lucas Ribeiro Costa impressed scoring a brace to see Masandawana, who were crowned the league champions, also end the season on a high note.
Ribeiro Costa has now netted 16 goals and will finish the season as a top goal scorer, while he will be a contender for the Footballer of the Season award.
The victory also ensured the Brazilians maintained their 100% win rate at home, winning all 14 matches. They have also matched their 73 points tally from last season in 30 games after playing only 28 this campaign.
The three defeats they suffered were on the road against Polokwane City, TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates, while drawing their single match against Golden Arrows also away.
Sundowns were quick off the block as Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a low shot with a deflected shot from Iqraam Rayners to show their intentions clear.
Ribeiro Costa would then complete his brace in the 22 minutes with a curling shot outside the box after he was picked up by Marcelo Allende from a free kick to make it 2-0. It was one-way traffic in the opening half as Magesi struggled going forward and opted to sit back and waited for a counter attack, but Sundowns dealt with everything.
Magesi struggled to fashion any clear-cut chance and Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was reduced to a spectator in the entire match.
Sundowns would have been ahead by more goals in the first half had they been more clinical in the final third. Dikwena tša Meetse were chasing shadows in the second half as Sundowns continued with their dominance but could not increase their lead.
Despite the defeat, Magesi, who are looking to finish in the top eight, can still achieve their dream as they remained 12th on the log table with 29 points and have two games remaining before they conclude their season.
Sundowns will shift their focus to the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids on Saturday here in the first leg, where they will need to win and take advantage.
SowetanLIVE
Chippa must go all out for a win, says coach September
Cardoso shifts focus to Magesi, Pyramids after clinching the league
NKARENG MATSHE | Cup win bought Nabi some time, but it can't be business as usual
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos