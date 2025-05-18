Dismayed by Saturday's 1-all draw against TS Galaxy, in what was his first game in charge of Orlando Pirates on a caretaker basis following the premature exit of Jose Riveiro, Mandla Ncikazi feels it'd be unwise of him to start implementing his own philosophy, albeit he admitted him and Riveiro were "not similar".
Bandile Shandu had given Pirates the lead four minutes after the hour mark, before Mpho Mvelase equalised for Galaxy deep into stoppage time to make it 1-1 at Orlando Stadium. Pirates are already guaranteed to finish as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, meaning all their remaining games are of no consequence.
"Two points lost, that's the feeling. Maybe we're paying the school fees, hindsight when I am thinking at the stage that we're in currently. The mileage because I don't think we had the same drive and the same conviction that defines us, now you start thinking, where are we currently? That's a feeling that I had after the game,'' Ncikazi stated.
"I worked with the coach [Riveiro], I think it's three years [that he worked with the Spaniard]. He found me here and I almost understand how he wants the methodology but again, it won't be wise of me, as the coach just left last week, to try to reinvent the wheel, you try to cross the stream, change horses.
Pirates caretaker coach Ncikazi dismayed at Galaxy draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Dismayed by Saturday's 1-all draw against TS Galaxy, in what was his first game in charge of Orlando Pirates on a caretaker basis following the premature exit of Jose Riveiro, Mandla Ncikazi feels it'd be unwise of him to start implementing his own philosophy, albeit he admitted him and Riveiro were "not similar".
Bandile Shandu had given Pirates the lead four minutes after the hour mark, before Mpho Mvelase equalised for Galaxy deep into stoppage time to make it 1-1 at Orlando Stadium. Pirates are already guaranteed to finish as runners-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns, meaning all their remaining games are of no consequence.
"Two points lost, that's the feeling. Maybe we're paying the school fees, hindsight when I am thinking at the stage that we're in currently. The mileage because I don't think we had the same drive and the same conviction that defines us, now you start thinking, where are we currently? That's a feeling that I had after the game,'' Ncikazi stated.
"I worked with the coach [Riveiro], I think it's three years [that he worked with the Spaniard]. He found me here and I almost understand how he wants the methodology but again, it won't be wise of me, as the coach just left last week, to try to reinvent the wheel, you try to cross the stream, change horses.
"I thought the wisdom was to continue with the processes...we are not similar, we're two different people but I understand the processes of the club.''
Ncikazi, who was Riveiro's deputy before the Spaniard was released last week, a month before his contract expires, also admitted that the players could be struggling to come to terms with the coach's departure, hence they couldn't beat Galaxy. Riveiro is linked to Al Ahly.
"I wish I can access that department but I can't avoid thinking in that direction [that the players haven't come to terms with Riveiro's exit]. With this result, your mind goes through a lot of things, what could be? But you can't have one specific answer that you can say is the cause,'' Ncikazi said.
"The coach had a big impact. I thought they [the players] would use this game as a way of celebrating his success and stay at the club, but how people react to disappointments is different and unfortunately I don't have the capacity to measure that but it could be a possibility."
Pirates face SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Adios Riveiro, a hero who defied mockery
NKARENG MATSHE | Cup win bought Nabi some time, but it can't be business as usual
Emotional Jose has no regrets as he takes final bow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos