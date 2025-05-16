The Quick Interview | I’m growing strong in world of athletics, says Walaza

Things are happening too fast for SA rising sprinter Bayanda Walaza after the men's 4x100m delivered a sterling performance by winning gold during the World Athletics Relay Championship in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.
Walaza is one of the biggest rising stars on the world athletics stage at the moment. He also helped SA to secure a silver at the Paris Olympic Games last year, making history as the first SA's youngest athlete to earn an Olympic gold medal. The 19-year-old says the two medals are making him grow stronger as an athlete.
Sowetan: How does your 4x100m World Athletic Relay gold rank to you in terms of what you have achieved so far?
Walaza: I will say this medal is the start. It is what I was dreaming about and I believe it will make my season much stronger because I don't see myself as a loser. I see myself as a winner and I will say it is a medal that gives me strength and power to be strong.
Sowetan: Four major world championships, the juniors where you won gold in 100m and 200m, the World Relay Championships last year, the Olympics and now this one, it has been happening too fast for you.
Walaza: I put it all on God. It was a learning stage for me; every time I qualify, I learn something new. And I believe that this is the route that the Lord is showing for all of us, not just me but the whole team. As I was in China, [I realised] I have a huge fan base and it's different from here in SA as they are used to me there.
Sowetan: What's your target now after this success in China?
Walaza: Surely, it is to be one of the greatest athletes you will ever find. I want to be known worldwide and I want to be known for greatness. I want to help the young ones dream to follow in my footsteps.
Sowetan: How important is it for you now to remain grounded after your success?
Walaza: Having a supportive structure, proper coach and having my parents behind me. My mom is one person who strives by all means to make sure I stay grounded, to make sure I'm on my feet, and I'm not swallowed by all this hype and all of that. My family always show me the way.
The Quick Interview | I’m growing strong in world of athletics, says Walaza
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
