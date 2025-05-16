Chippa are eighth in the Betway Premiership table with 30 points from 27 matches and tied with Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.
Chippa must go all out for a win, says coach September
The mentor says team needs to put in a good fight to get into the top eight
Image: Richard Huggard
With one match remaining against Marumo Gallants tomorrow before they conclude their season, Chippa United coach Thabo September has urged his side to go all out for a win to keep alive their chances of finishing in the top eight.
The Chilli Boys, who are still smarting from their 0-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, will travel to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tomorrow for the 3pm match, desperate for a win.
Chippa are eighth in the Betway Premiership table with 30 points from 27 matches and tied with Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.
September said a win is not negotiable, especially against a side they are competing with for a place in the top eight.
“If you calculate the numbers, if it is there, we will go all out in Bloemfontein and play to win. There is no relegation for us [to worry about] and when we get there, we need to put in a good fight to come back with a result just to get into the top eight,” September said.
Despite losing 0-3 to Sundowns in back-to-back matches in the league, September said there are a lot of positives they took from those matches to build on against Gallants.
“It was a great response from the players after losing away to Sundowns [last week]. I think this time around we fought from the start to the end to get the results out of this match,” he said.
“It was a good game. I think in the first half, especially, we went into Sundowns’ faces and we tried to play a high-tempo match. We pressed them high, and we didn’t give them space. It was unfortunate to concede that goal, but beyond that, I think it was a great first half.
“Second half, Sundowns had the bench to bring in fresh legs, and they managed the game well and got two goals in the second half. We managed to create chances in the second half to be able to get something, but we failed to take them.”
The match is a must-win for Chippa to end the campaign on a high note, with Gallants and Chiefs having two games left each.
