Soccer

Chippa must go all out for a win, says coach September

The mentor says team needs to put in a good fight to get into the top eight

16 May 2025 - 11:04
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Thabo Makhele of Chippa United and Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns vie for the ball during the Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Buffalo City Stadium on May 14, 2025 in East London, South Africa.
Thabo Makhele of Chippa United and Arthur Sales of Mamelodi Sundowns vie for the ball during the Betway Premiership match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Buffalo City Stadium on May 14, 2025 in East London, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard

With one match remaining against Marumo Gallants tomorrow before they conclude their season, Chippa United coach Thabo September has urged his side to go all out for a win to keep alive their chances of finishing in the top eight.

The Chilli Boys, who are still smarting from their 0-3 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, will travel to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tomorrow for the 3pm match, desperate for a win.

There is no relegation for us [to worry about] and when we get there, we need to put in a good fight to come back with a result just to get into the top eight
Thabo September

Chippa are eighth in the Betway Premiership table with 30 points from 27 matches and tied with Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants.

September said a win is not negotiable, especially against a side they are competing with for a place in the top eight.

“If you calculate the numbers, if it is there, we will go all out in Bloemfontein and play to win. There is no relegation for us [to worry about] and when we get there, we need to put in a good fight to come back with a result just to get into the top eight,” September said.

Despite losing 0-3 to Sundowns in back-to-back matches in the league, September said there are a lot of positives they took from those matches to build on against Gallants.

“It was a great response from the players after losing away to Sundowns [last week]. I think this time around we fought from the start to the end to get the results out of this match,” he said.

“It was a good game. I think in the first half, especially, we went into Sundowns’ faces and we tried to play a high-tempo match. We pressed them high, and we didn’t give them space. It was unfortunate to concede that goal, but beyond that, I think it was a great first half.

“Second half, Sundowns had the bench to bring in fresh legs, and they managed the game well and got two goals in the second half. We managed to create chances in the second half to be able to get something, but we failed to take them.”

The match is a must-win for Chippa to end the campaign on a high note, with Gallants and Chiefs having two games left each.

SowetanLIVE

Andre ignores 'for sale' rumours, targets top 8

Has the rumoured sale of SuperSport United destabilised their camp? Well, the club's caretaker coach Andre Arendse has assured that their focus is ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The Quick Interview | I’m growing strong in world of athletics, says Walaza

Things are happening too fast for SA rising sprinter Bayanda Walaza after the men's 4x100m delivered a sterling performance by winning gold during ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Cardoso wary of Chiefs as they meet in 'game of the weekend'

Sekhukhune United's Daniel Cardoso expects his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, to bring their A-game when the two outfits meet in “the game of the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally