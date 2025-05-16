Has the rumoured sale of SuperSport United destabilised their camp? Well, the club's caretaker coach Andre Arendse has assured that their focus is solely on fighting for a top-eight spot, reasoning they control what they can.
SuperSport, who are rumoured to be on the brink of being sold to a consortium that wants to resurrect Bloemfontein Celtic, face Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (3pm), hoping to shake off the speculation of being up for sale by getting a win that would boost their top-eight chances.
"It's not an easy question to answer for me [whether the sale rumour has destabilised them or not]. I always say to the players, 'focus on what we can control'. Right now we can control the work that we're doing on the training ground and how we translate that into the games,'' Arendse told Sowetan yesterday.
"The rest of the stuff will take care of itself. The players have done really, really well by not letting those rumours affect them. They understand the magnitude of the job at hand in these coming two weeks. I have told them: 'People are going to bombard you with this thing [the sale talk], but tell them that you prefer to focus on what you need to do to get over the line."
SuperSport spent the better part of the second half of the season in the relegation zone until their last four games saw them turn the corner as they're now just four points away from the top eight, with three games to spare.
Andre ignores 'for sale' rumours, targets top 8
Image: Philip Maeta
Arendse, who replaced Gavin Hunt on a caretaker basis in March, emphasised Matsatsantsa a Pitori were now chasing a top-eight slot. "The team has progressed nicely," he said.
"When you look and understand where we were before the last month or so, you'd agree that we've done really well. It was very difficult to be down there, fighting for our lives. Now we're pushing to finish in the top eight and the players believe we can pull it off.''
Fixtures (all at 3pm tomorrow)
Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven; Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini; Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando; Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Gallants v Chippa, Dr Molemela.
