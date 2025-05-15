Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has sounded like someone who's given up on the team's top eight chances, though he's confident about escaping relegation.
Arrows' slump in form continued when they were thumped 3-0 by Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, stretching their winless run to six games in the Betway Premiership. Abafana Bes'thende last won when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium late March. They're just three points away from the play-off spot.
“It's a little bit of a challenge now to dream about the top eight, but I still believe we have every chance to save the team,” Mngqithi said.
The Arrows coach explained how they fell short, admitting they were blunt on the day as he gave credit to the Buccaneers by admitting they deserved to bag maximum points. Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu and Kabelo Dlamini scored the goals that sank Abafana Bes'thende.
“We started the game well with a plan of not trying to press as high as we did last time [in their previous meeting against the same Pirates side which they lost 2-1 the previous Tuesday in Durban] because we were aware [Sipho] Chaine is technically very sound and it’s easy for him to find full-backs,'' Mngqithi said.
Mngqithi throws in towel in race for top 8 place
Coach admits off-form Arrows now face relegation battle
“We conceded a soft goal. I’ve not checked properly what happened there. But from there, we then went back to our high press to try to give it a fight. It presented us with good situations, but unfortunately, on the day, we were not sharp. I think on the day, we made far too many technical mistakes and we were late with our press on the sides.
“I think on the day Pirates deserved to win the match. They were stronger than us; they wanted it more. We were not at our best, and it was a different story from our previous match.”
Arrows' next game is against their provincial foes, Richards Bay, at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
