Galaxy's Beganovic eyes strong finish to cement top-eight spot
Galaxy coach wary of wounded Pirates
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic wants his side to end the season on a high note, with their place in the top eight not secured yet in the Betway Premiership.
Galaxy will end their campaign with a visit to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). The Rockets are winless in their last four matches, a run that included defeats to Richards Bay and draws against Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.
They need to avoid a defeat against the Buccaneers and hope for other results to favour them in the other matches to finish in the top eight as they are fifth with 34 points.
“My wish is to finish the season like we started [when he took over from Sead Ramovic after five matches], and I spoke to the players and everyone agreed that we have to play a good game tactically,” Beganovic told Sowetan yesterday.
