Emotional Jose has no regrets as he takes final bow
'My life has improved, I learned about different realities, cultures'
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro may have failed to win the league during his three-year stint at the club – but he has no regrets. He lauded his overall tenure at Pirates as a “game changer” as it helped him grow as a person.
Riveiro, the 47-year-old Spaniard who joined Pirates in July 2022, was given a special farewell in his final game against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. His team did not disappoint, winning the game 3-0 to secure the second spot in the league for the third season running.
“I would change nothing [about his Pirates stint]. There are no regrets. We put in everything we had every day. Personally, it’s not about the medals. I think I can say that I’m a better person than three years ago. I had opportunities to learn about different realities and cultures, and that’s something that enriches us as people,” he said.
“Yes, that [winning cups] is important, otherwise probably I’m not going to be here sitting after three years, it’s important to collect trophies, to win games, to improve the team... it goes without saying but, in the end, for me it’s about being here for three years in this club, in this context, in this country, is a game-charger."
“When I say my life is no longer [the same] it is because I came here with a certain mindset. I’m leaving with a totally different one, not a full capacity but some capacity to look at life with your eyes [as Africans], not only with my eyes, and it changes a lot...the way of thinking.”
Riveiro disclosed that he’ll follow Pirates even when he’s no longer their coach, asserting they will achieve even bigger things next season, as he pleaded with the media to be fair and patient with his yet-to-be appointed successor.
“I am excited about the future of the team. I am going to be observing from a distance. I’m sure the team will reach the next level next season,'' Riveiro noted.
“I wish that you [the media] support them or you support him [his successor]."
Riveiro refused to reveal his next destination, saying it was “confidential”. However, Egyptian giants Al Ahly are believed to be his next home, as assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi – supported by head performance analyst Rayaan Jacobs – will steer the Bucs’ ship in the last four league games, starting against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Riveiro's record & honours
• Played 132 games with 80 wins, 26 draws and 26 defeats
• Won five cups (two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8s)
