WATCH | Pirates turn it on at Orlando to bid ‘padre’ José Riveiro farewell in style

On an emotional night where they were bidding farewell to their ‘padre’, Orlando Pirates produced a sensational performance over hapless Golden Arrows befitting the occasion.

They stepped it up in style with a domineering 3-0 Betway Premiership victory in the last match for outgoing coach José Riveiro at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 16th minute, Bandile Shandu (61st) and Kabelo Dlamini (66th).

Riveiro, who won five cup competitions in three years, has been granted an early release from his contract to join a new club and this was the last time he sat on the bench, with Mandla Ncikazi set to take over their remaining four matches.

The players went out to do their warm-ups wearing T-shirts with messages of appreciation. The fans were not to be outdone as they displayed a huge banner in the west stand screaming: “Muchas gracias padre José Riveiro por siempre una leyenda.”