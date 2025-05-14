Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler walked away with the Coach of the Month for April, while Keletso Makgalwa earned the Player of the Month.
Tinkler guided Babina Noko to three victories during April and drew two as they finished the month unbeaten to help them move to third in the Betway Premiership table.
Tinkler orchestrated impressive victories over Cape Town City, Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, as well as a 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy.
Makgalwa produced a series of standout performances last month, contributing to the team's attacking. His dynamic play and creativity were instrumental in the club's unbeaten run during the month.
The midfielder edged out strong competition from his teammate Renalso Leaner, who kept two clean sheets and Stellenbosch midfielder Sanele Barns, who also put up an impressive performance in April.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs striker Glody Lilepo claimed the Goal of the Month award for his spectacular solo effort against Marumo Gallants.
The Congolese international's impressive dribbling past three opponents before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner and edged out competition from Kamogelo Sebelebetse's strike for TS Galaxy against Magesi as well as Thulani Gumede's curler from the edge of the box against Cape Town City.
Tinkler wins PSL Coach of the Month
Makgalwa named Player of the Month
Image: Charle Lombard
