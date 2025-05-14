Thabo September to test Chippa's strength against champions-elect Downs

Chippa United coach Thabo September believes their back-to-back matches against Mamelodi Sundowns will be a test of how strong they will be for next season.
The Chilli Boys host champions-in-waiting Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium tonight (7.30pm) after losing 3-0 to them at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last week.
With Sundowns looking to wrap the league title in style by winning their last two matches, September said they don't want to be a walkover for them again in this game.
“We are going into the game trying to get something out of it, and do well. It is our last match at home, there is an opportunity of making the top eight,” September told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are playing soon-to-be champions of the league [before last night's match between Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium], we don't want to go there and be a walkover for Sundowns.
“We want to compete and see how strong we are as a team and this is going to test us for next season with the players that we have. There is a lot at stake for us. We will go out there and fight.”
September added that they will need to avoid making unnecessary mistakes this time after they were punished last week for their errors. “It's a good thing, I think it is a test for the players to play against the best team twice in a row. It is going to make them stronger,” he said.
“It's tough to beat Sundowns, especially if you make the type of mistakes we did. I think we defended well in the first half, well-structured.
“Conceding the first goal was a difficult thing because it is something that we spoke about and then we conceded a second, it was more about individual mistakes."
Sundowns will be champions officially if they do not lose, bagging an eighth Premiership trophy in succession.
Fixtures
Today: Chippa v Sundowns, Buffalo City Municipality (7.30pm)
Saturday: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (3pm); Bay v Arrows, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane v CPT City, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (3pm); Sekhukhune v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Gallants v Chippa, Seisa Ramabodu (3pm)
