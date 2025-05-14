WATCH | I will never coach any other team in SA – Riveiro

“No, never [that he will consider coaching any other team in SA in the future]. Once [and] always. I will never coach any other team in SA, Ama Buccaneer [for life]. Pirates is the only club that I could have the motivation, the courage and the energy and the heart, in this case, to coach in this country, no doubt,” Riveiro said on Tuesday.
Any SA team that might wish to lure former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro back to the PSL in the future must forget.
This is because the “Spanish Guitar”, as Riveiro is affectionately nicknamed by The Ghost, has made it clear that he'll never work for any other team in this country in the future. Riveiro, who asked to be released a month before his Bucs contract expires, was given a special send-off in his final game at Orlando Stadium, where Pirates thumped Golden Arrows 3-0 on Tuesday.
“No, never [that he will consider coaching any other team in SA in the future]. Once [and] always. I will never coach any other team in SA, Ama Buccaneer [for life]. Pirates is the only club that I could have the motivation, the courage and the energy and the heart, in this case, to coach in this country, no doubt,” Riveiro said on Tuesday.
Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bandile Shandu and Kabelo Dlamini scored the goals that made Riveiro's Bucs swansong extra special as a few thousand supporters, who braved the cold weather, had already made it memorable by displaying several colourful banners with the most striking one reading: “Muchas gracias padre José Riveiro por siempre una leyenda”, which can loosely be translated to “thank you very much friend, you'll forever be a legend”.
Pirates were also not to be outdone by their fans, exhibiting their nice touch to pay homage to Riveiro by warming up with tops written: “Gracias Jose Riveiro”, before presenting him with a gigantic plaque with a club's T-shirt inside, also with a “Gracias” message.
After the game, the playing personnel tossed Riveiro in the air, also taking a series of photographs with him. The 47-year-old coach joined Pirates in July 2022, ending up winning five trophies (two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8s). Riveiro is now linked with Egyptian side Al Ahly, albeit he refused to reveal his next destination on Tuesday.
