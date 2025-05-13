Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons says they are already looking forward to competing in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, after their Nedbank Cup success.
After clinching the Nedbank Cup on Saturday when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to end their 10-year drought, the Glamour Boys have earned the right to participate in the continental competition next term.
Having seen SA teams – Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch – do well in continental competitions this season, Solomons said they are inspired and want to go far as well.
“It's huge. It is big for us as a team. It means we will play in Africa, which has been a goal since the start of the season,” Solomons said. “Obviously, it is not the Champions League, but it is something we get to put our brand out there again and hopefully we can get into the final and win that one too.”
With the drought now a thing of the past, Solomons said they would have loved to win the trophy earlier for their chairman, Kaizer Motaung.
Solomons hopes Chiefs can emulate Downs, Bucs and Stellies
Defender looks ahead to CAF sojourn after Cup heroics
Image: Darren Stewart
“We wanted it a little bit sooner and this is a good moment for us. It has been a long time since we put smiles on our supporters' faces and we just have to be happy about it,” he said.
“Our chairman has put a lot of trust in us as players and in the technical team, which means a lot to us, and what more can we do to say thank you to the chairman than winning trophies. Hopefully, this is the start of something new for us.”
Chiefs will shift their focus to the Betway Premiership matches where they are trying to finish in the top eight. Solomons, 28, wants to see the same character in their remaining matches against Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United.
“It feels good and exciting. I think our character pulled us through and a hunger to win this trophy and put a smile on our fans. The drought for 10 years was on us, I think we wanted it more than Pirates,” Solomons said.
SowetanLIVE
