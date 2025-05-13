Soccer

POLL | What do you think should happen to Nabi after ending Chiefs' trophy drought?

By SPORT REPORTER - 13 May 2025 - 14:45
Kaizer Chiafs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Despite leading Kaizer Chiefs to victory in the Nedbank Cup final, Nasreddine Nabi’s future with the club appears in doubt amid speculation he could be dismissed. 

What do you think should happen to Nabi? 

Triumphant Nabi pens emotional letter to Chiefs fans, Motaung family

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has penned an emotional letter to the club bosses and fans after winning their first trophy in 10 years.
Sport
2 days ago

Nabi shifts focus to league as mission for club’s revival continues

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the Nedbank Cup success will see him continue with his project at the club next season, as he vowed to take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates

‘For one minute, don’t think this was an easy decision because it could have gone either way.’
Sport
2 days ago

