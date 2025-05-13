Coach Raymond Mdaka ranks guiding Amajita to their fifth Under-20 World Cup as the biggest achievement of his career, vowing they'll still give their all in the semifinals against Nigeria although they've already achieved "the bigger goal" of sealing World Cup qualification.
19-year-old SuperSport United striker Thabang Mahlangu scored the all-important goal that booked Amajita's ticket to the U-20 World Cup, to be staged in Chile from September 27 to October 19. Mahlangu's extra-time goal ensured SA beat D R Congo 1-0 in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinals at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday.
"I've achieved some special things as a coach...you remember I took Marumo to the Confed Cup semis [and lost to Yanga of Tanzania in 2023] and I won the Cosafa Cup with this team [last October], but I will regard taking this team to the World Cup as the highest feat of my coaching career. Qualifying a team for the World Cup is the biggest thing in football,'' Mdaka told Sowetan from Egypt on Tuesday.
"It wasn't an easy route, especially because we were in a group of five teams, which means we had to play four matches and we passed that test by qualifying for the quarterfinals, and when we get there we knew that we were one step away from going to the World Cup, so the boys really gave their all ... and here we are today."
Mdaka ranks taking Amajita to U20 World Cup as his biggest career high
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Amajita will face SA's long-standing rivals Nigeria in the semifinals on Thursday – at the same venue they beat DR Congo. Mdaka revealed that they share the same hotel with Nigeria, and the Flying Eagles are already teasing them, calling them "junior brothers".
"In all our games we plan to play to win and we will continue with that mentality against Nigeria. Yes we've achieved the bigger goal but we can't just let Nigeria walk all over us. We are staying at the same hotel and already they're saying we're their junior brothers, so you already know that it will be a tough game, especially with the rivalry as well."
Mdaka surprisingly didn't use two of his key players in Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi and Kutlwano Letlaku of Mamelodi Sundowns against DR Congo. The Amajita coach said the decision was "just tactical".
Amajita's WC record
1997 (group stages, Malaysia)
2009 (last 16, Egypt)
2017 (group stages, South Korea)
2019 (group stages, Poland)
