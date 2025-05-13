Soccer

Dladla tells City to go all out for win in final match

All to play for as Casric, Kruger and Milford eye playoff spots

13 May 2025 - 08:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Simo Dladla, head coach of Durban City FC during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Durban City and Black Leopards at Chatsworth Stadium on May 11, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Needing only a point to clinch the Motsepe Foundation Championship title and a promotion to the Premiership next season, Durban City coach Simo Dladla says they will go all out for a win against Cape Town Spurs in their last league match on Sunday. Kickoff at Athlone Stadium is at 3pm.

After edging Black Leopards 3-2 at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday, Durban will go into their final match with 55 points, three ahead of second-placed Orbit College. 

Boasting a superior goal difference of +6, Durban can afford a defeat against Spurs and still win the title, provided Orbit don't win by a margin of five or more goals against Leruma United.

“This league is unpredictable, we have to go and fight. Now we have two results. A draw or a win, nothing less than that,” Dladla told the media.

“I'm happy more with how we won the game. You could see the players wanted this as much as Leopards were pushing. But our quality and experience prevailed in the end.

“We played an experienced side, [Leopards] coach Joel [Masutha] has earned his flowers. He is a good tactician, and he has some experience in his squad."

Casric Stars, Kruger United and Milford will also be vying for the playoff spot in the final matches on Sunday. Kruger lost 0-1 to Highbury, while Casric drew 1-1 with Venda, and Milford drew 1-1 with relegated Leruma.

Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting for survival in the second-tier league. They are tied on 30 points with Venda FC heading into the final round of fixtures. However, should Northern Cape sides Upington City and Hungry Lions win their last matches, Venda and Spurs will remain in their current positions – 14th and 15th, respectively.

NFD Results

JDR 0-2 Orbit; Venda 1-1 Casric; Baroka 1-2 Callies; Lions 1-1 Spurs; Leruma 1-1 Milford; University of PTA 0-2 Upington; Durban 3-2 Leopards; Highbury 1-0 Kruger.

SowetanLIVE

