After ending their 10-year trophy drought, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson hopes their Nedbank Cup success will motivate them to win more trophies in future and also finish this season on a high by winning their last two matches to get into the top eight.
The Glamour Boys edged Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to finally lift a trophy. The last time Chiefs won a trophy was in 2015 when they won the league title.
But on Saturday, they ended their long wait as goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart either side of the half handed them the trophy. Evidence Makgopa scored for Pirates.
"For me, it was a matter of getting a trophy for the club ... whether I played or not. Whenever I found myself on the bench, my role was to give encouragement and motivation [to fellow players]," Peterson told the media after the match.
"Fortunately, I got a chance to play. Moments like this in football are still sinking in, but I'm very happy and hopefully this is something that can motivate us going into the future. We wanted it more today. We were fighting for millions of people that had our backs through the bad times."
Nedbank Cup triumph will motivate us to do more – Peterson
Image: Darren Stewart
After ending their 10-year trophy drought, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson hopes their Nedbank Cup success will motivate them to win more trophies in future and also finish this season on a high by winning their last two matches to get into the top eight.
The Glamour Boys edged Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to finally lift a trophy. The last time Chiefs won a trophy was in 2015 when they won the league title.
But on Saturday, they ended their long wait as goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart either side of the half handed them the trophy. Evidence Makgopa scored for Pirates.
"For me, it was a matter of getting a trophy for the club ... whether I played or not. Whenever I found myself on the bench, my role was to give encouragement and motivation [to fellow players]," Peterson told the media after the match.
"Fortunately, I got a chance to play. Moments like this in football are still sinking in, but I'm very happy and hopefully this is something that can motivate us going into the future. We wanted it more today. We were fighting for millions of people that had our backs through the bad times."
Peterson, who replaced Bruce Bvuma in goal, dedicated the victory to chairman Kaizer Motaung for the sacrifices he has made in the past.
He was also pleased with the faith shown in him by the technical team but feels anyone who would have played would have done the job.
"The amount of work we put in at training, all the goalkeepers, I think anyone who would have been selected would have done the job. Obviously, coming in was a huge responsibility but it also showed me a belief they [technical team] had in me," he said.
"We do a lot of hard work and we got a lot of stick in the last couple of weeks. Our goalkeeping department was under a lot of pressure and for me to get this opportunity to play was a huge honour and a huge blessing for me; and to win the trophy is a dream come true.
"I've been here for four years now hunting for that trophy every season, and we made a lot of promises, but we finally delivered."
SowetanLIVE
Nabi shifts focus to league as mission for club’s revival continues
Triumphant Nabi pens emotional letter to Chiefs fans, Motaung family
Riveiro gracious in cup final defeat to Chiefs
Chiefs turn the tables on Pirates in Nedbank Cup final to finally win a trophy after 10 years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos