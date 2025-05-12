Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the Nedbank Cup success will see him continue with his project at the club next season, as he vowed to take the club back to the top before he leaves.
The Tunisian coach has been under pressure from supporters after Chiefs' inconsistent performance in the Betway Premiership, where they sit outside the top eight.
But on Saturday, he masterminded the end of Chiefs' 10-year trophy drought when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to lift the Nedbank Cup title after goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart.
“It has been a tough 10 years, and anyone wanted to win it and here we are. It is an important trophy for the club, the management and for the interior staff of the team, including the fans,” Nabi said during the post-match press conference.
“It is the first objective for myself for the process I'm building ... to put the club back to its position. This is my first objective, after that I go home.
Nabi shifts focus to league as mission for club’s revival continues
'My objective is to put the club back to its position'
“I'm happy for this trophy today because maybe it will help me to continue with my project and help give me more confidence from the fans and to members of my staff. I'm happy for that, honestly. For that, this cup is important for my mission.”
With the drought now ended, Nabi said the plan now is to see the club finish in the top eight and finish on a high note.
“It has indeed been a difficult season, but it is not done yet. As I said before, at some point in the league we will play better than we did today and we won't win it,” he said.
“But on the other hand, we need to incorporate the winning mentality into our team and our players. But we believe the season is not done yet, we can't say we have redeem ourselves... we have to fight with the same effort in our last games against difficult opponents Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United to finish in the top eight because that's our objective for the club now.
“We need to concentrate on that from Monday and get the work done.”
