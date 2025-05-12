Soccer

Nabi shifts focus to league as mission for club’s revival continues

'My objective is to put the club back to its position'

12 May 2025 - 07:15
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs interviewed during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Nasreddine Nabi, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs interviewed during the Nedbank Cup, Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the Nedbank Cup success will see him continue with his project at the club next season, as he vowed to take the club back to the top before he leaves. 

The Tunisian coach has been under pressure from supporters after Chiefs' inconsistent performance in the Betway Premiership, where they sit outside the top eight.

But on Saturday, he masterminded the end of Chiefs' 10-year trophy drought when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to lift the Nedbank Cup title after goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart.

“It has been a tough 10 years, and anyone wanted to win it and here we are. It is an important trophy for the club, the management and for the interior staff of the team, including the fans,” Nabi said during the post-match press conference.

“It is the first objective for myself for the process I'm building ... to put the club back to its position. This is my first objective, after that I go home.

“I'm happy for this trophy today because maybe it will help me to continue with my project and help give me more confidence from the fans and to members of my staff. I'm happy for that, honestly. For that, this cup is important for my mission.”

With the drought now ended, Nabi said the plan now is to see the club finish in the top eight and finish on a high note.

“It has indeed been a difficult season, but it is not done yet. As I said before, at some point in the league we will play better than we did today and we won't win it,” he said.

“But on the other hand, we need to incorporate the winning mentality into our team and our players. But we believe the season is not done yet, we can't say we have redeem ourselves... we have to fight with the same effort in our last games against difficult opponents Polokwane City and Sekhukhune United to finish in the top eight because that's our objective for the club now.

“We need to concentrate on that from Monday and get the work done.” 

SowetanLIVE

Durban City need one point in last match to return to Premiership soccer

Durban City will need a point in their last match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship against Cape Town Spurs to confirm their promotion to the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

It's (un)official, Downs wrap up the championship after thrashing Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns made light work of Stellenbosch to all but seal their eighth successive league title, thanks to their impressively superior goal ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Triumphant Nabi pens emotional letter to Chiefs fans, Motaung family

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has penned an emotional letter to the club bosses and fans after winning their first trophy in 10 years.
Sport
21 hours ago

Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates

‘For one minute, don’t think this was an easy decision because it could have gone either way.’
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs turn the tables on Pirates in Nedbank Cup final to finally win a trophy after 10 years

Exactly ten years and a day since they last lifted the league trophy, Kaizer Chiefs are champions again.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally