Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has penned an emotional letter to the club bosses and fans after winning their first trophy in 10 years.
Nabi on Saturday masterminded Chiefs to end their ten-year trophy drought when they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to lift the Nedbank Cup title after goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart on either side of the half gave them a win.
“10 years without a title! This trophy has a special taste. More than just a title, it's a personal and collective revenge against all the doubts we've faced along the way,” Nabi wrote on his social media.
“First of all, thank you to my players for their total commitment, their hard work and the sacrifices they made to bring this trophy home. Thank you as well to my staff for their relentless efforts throughout the season.
Triumphant Nabi pens emotional letter to Chiefs fans, Motaung family
Image: Darren Stewart
“We had to face the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finalists, the Champions League semifinal and a finalist to lift this trophy. Nothing was given, everything was earned.”
Nabi also thanked the Chiefs supporters, saying they continued to support them during difficult times and said the cup victory was the beginning.
“They never stopped believing in the process, even when the criticism was heavy, you stood strong, loyal and never lost faith during the toughest times,” he said.
“Your support was our strength; you deserve the victory. I want to thank and dedicate this trophy to chairman Dr [Kaizer] Motaung, to Kaizer Jnr and Bobby and the entire Motaung family, who stood by me through the hard times. This cup is also yours.
“But let's be clear, despite this victory, the job is not done. This is just the beginning. A long journey awaits us with the African stage in sight.”
Chiefs have qualified for the 2025/2026 CAF Confederation Cup season.
