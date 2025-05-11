Outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was gracious in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final defeat to their biggest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, lauding Amakhosi's journey in the competition.
Gaston Sirino's penalty in the 10th minute put Chiefs ahead, before Evidence Makgopa equalised with a neat header seven minute later. Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart netted the winner in the 80th minute, ensuring Chiefs end their nearly decade-long trophy drought at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
“We know, if we don't, we'll know soon why we were not the team we wanted to be today... probably Chiefs were responsible for that,'' Riveiro said.
“I think they [Chiefs] had a fantastic journey in the Nedbank... they got rid of Stellenbosch [in the quarterfinals], Sundowns in the semifinals and Pirates in the final. So, we also have to give credit to the opponent.
Riveiro gracious in cup final defeat to Chiefs
Image: Darren Stewart
Outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was gracious in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final defeat to their biggest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, lauding Amakhosi's journey in the competition.
Gaston Sirino's penalty in the 10th minute put Chiefs ahead, before Evidence Makgopa equalised with a neat header seven minute later. Chiefs skipper Yusuf Maart netted the winner in the 80th minute, ensuring Chiefs end their nearly decade-long trophy drought at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
“We know, if we don't, we'll know soon why we were not the team we wanted to be today... probably Chiefs were responsible for that,'' Riveiro said.
“I think they [Chiefs] had a fantastic journey in the Nedbank... they got rid of Stellenbosch [in the quarterfinals], Sundowns in the semifinals and Pirates in the final. So, we also have to give credit to the opponent.
“It's not only that we can say we were so bad and stuff like that, [that would mean] we are undermining the opponent a little bit. Chiefs put up a good fight today, and they did some good things and that's why they're the champions.”
Riveiro, who'll leave Bucs at the end of the season, insisted that losing the final to Chiefs was as painful as any other defeat, likening it to their CAF Champions League elimination by Egyptian side Pyramids in the semifinals late last month and recent league defeat to Sekhukhune United.
“Both [Nedbank Cup final and Champions League elimination in the semifinals are painful] and against Sekhukhune. Every game we lose, is the same,'' the Spaniard said.
“For me, every game is an opportunity to beat somebody and when you don't do it and you're competitive, you don't sleep. I understand that today was the cup final but losing is losing. The pain is the same because the illusion, the motivation was the same.
Riveiro also made it clear that there was no time to feel sorry for themselves as they face Golden Arrows in the league at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
“The pity party must finish tomorrow morning [Sunday] and start to prepare for the next one, because it's important to win the next match after a day like today.
SowetanLIVE
Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates
Chiefs turn the tables on Pirates in Nedbank Cup final to finally win a trophy after 10 years
Chiefs coach Nabi drops goalkeeper Bvuma for Nedbank Cup final against Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos