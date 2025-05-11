Nabi explains brave decision to drop keeper Bvuma for cup final win over Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has explained the tough decision to drop Bruce Bvuma for his team's 2-1 Nedbank Cup final win over Orlando Pirates in Durban was to protect the goalkeeper.

Chiefs lifted their first trophy in 10 seasons with the victory, finally putting to an end an excruciatingly long barren spell for the once trophy machines and brining some relief to embattled Nabi.

The Tunisian sprang a huge surprise in his starting line-up by completely omitting Bvuma, who has been a regular starter in recent few months, from Chiefs' match-day squad.

Brandon Petersen, who was partly at fault with his defenders for Evidence Makgopa’s equaliser, had a solid game otherwise between the sticks, deputised on the bench by Fiacre Ntwari.