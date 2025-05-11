Molefi Ntseki’s local-based Bafana qualify for Chan

Coach Molefi Ntseki's local-based Bafana Bafana have qualified for the African Nations Championship (Chan) for the first time since 2014 with their 2-0 victory against Malawi at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The South Africans lost the first leg in Lilongwe 1-0 so progress 2-1 on aggregate in the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) competition for local-based national teams.

The Bafana developmental side, consisting mostly of fringe players not being featured much recently at their Betway Premiership clubs, took the lead in the second leg and levelled the tie via TS Galaxy striker Victor Letsoalo's 12th-minute strike.