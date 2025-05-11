Mamelodi Sundowns made light work of Stellenbosch to all but seal their eighth successive league title, thanks to their impressively superior goal difference that would make it difficult for Orlando Pirates to dethrone them even if they lose their last two fixtures.
Sunday's 3-0 win over Stellenbosch at Lucas Moripe Stadium saw Sundowns' goal difference surge to 47, while second-placed Pirates' is 19. Pirates, who've played three games fewer, can still reach the Brazilians' current point tally (67).
However, it's just unrealistic for them to score something in the region of 35 goals without conceding in their last five games, hence it's safe to say the Tshwane giants have wrapped up the championship.
With their usual suspect in goal, Sage Stephens, still sidelined by an injury, second-choice Oscarine Masuluke started his sixth game in a row for Stellies, while Sundowns also had a second-choice in goal, Denis Onyango, with Ronwen Williams supposedly rested with games coming in thick and fast as they next face Chippa United away on Wednesday in their penultimate league fixture.
It's (un)official, Downs wrap up the championship after thrashing Stellies
Bucs can't dethrone them even if they lose last two games
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Sundowns still have a two-legged CAF Champions League final to play, hosting Egypt's Pyramids in the first leg on May 24, before the away leg in Cairo the Sunday of the following weekend.
Before the Champions League final, Sundowns have their last league game of the season at home to Magesi on May 17. The Tshwane giants will also participate in the Fifa Club World Cup, starting from June 14 to July 13 in the US.
Masuluke would be thrust into the spotlight just four minutes into the game when he handled Sihle Nduli's back-pass that started by hitting the post, gifting Sundowns an indirect free-kick that was beautifully tucked away by Lucas Ribeiro two minutes later, ending his 11-game goal-drought. It was the Brazilian's 14th league goal of the campaign.
Ribeiro continued to run the show, setting up Iqraam Rayners for his 13th league goal of the season six minutes later after stealing the ball via a brilliant counter-press in Stellies' half.
Stellies were in sixes and sevens after conceding the first two goals and it was no surprise that Sundowns added the third goal via Arthur Sales in the 18th minute, with the Brazilian's weak shot outside the box deflecting off Thabo Moloisane to beat Masuluke for Sundowns' 60th league goal this season.
Stellies hardly threatened all game, albeit Devin Titus had a couple of half-chances in the first stanza.
