Durban City will need a point in their last match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship against Cape Town Spurs to confirm their promotion to the Betway Premiership next season.
Durban, who are currently leading the log table with 55 points, edged Black Leopards 3-2 at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday to put one hand in the league title and a promotion to the Premiership.
Second-placed Orbit College also won their match against JDR Stars on Sunday, and trail Durban by three points heading into the last match.
At the other end of the table, Leruma have 26 points from 29 matches and are four points behind Spurs heading into the final match. Spurs will need to win against Durban in their final match to have any chance of avoiding straight relegation. They are currently tied on 30 points with Venda Football Club.
The defeat was a blow for Leopards in their bid to qualify for the promotional playoffs as they are fourth on the table with 44 points and are tied with Casric Stars heading into the final matches on Sunday.
Kruger United, who lost 0-1 to Highbury, alongside Leopards and Casric, will battle it out for the promotional playoffs spot on Sunday in the final matches.
Durban City need one point in last match to return to Premiership soccer
Image: Darren Stewart
