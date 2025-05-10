In the midfield, Nabi went with Thabo Cele and captain Yusuf Maart in the engine room and picked Gaston Sirino, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo upfront with Wandile Duba as the lone striker.
Chiefs coach Nabi drops goalkeeper Bvuma for Nedbank Cup final against Pirates
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi sprang a major surprise in his starting line-up for the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates by leaving goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma out of the match-day squad.
Bvuma, who has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks after uncharacteristic mistakes, was replaced by Brandon Petersen with Fiacre Ntwari named on the bench.
It is not immediately clear if Bvuma is injured or his unavailability is for tactical reasons.
At the back, Nabi partnered Angolan international Inacio Miguel with Zitha Kwinika to marshal the defence and went with Edmilson Dove and Dillan Solomons on the wings
In the midfield, Nabi went with Thabo Cele and captain Yusuf Maart in the engine room and picked Gaston Sirino, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo upfront with Wandile Duba as the lone striker.
Visiting coach Jose Riveiro selected his tried and tested players that saw Sipho Chaine regain his place between the posts after he was rested midweek against Golden Arrows.
Another player making a comeback is captain Nkosinathi Sibisi after serving a suspension to join Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deano van Rooyen, Deon Hotto in defence.
In the heart of the midfield, Riveiro went with the defensive duo of Thalente Mbatha and Makhehleni Makhaula to operate alongside the creative Patrick Maswanganyi.
He chose a three-pronged approach in attack consisting of exciting starlet Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Mohau Nkota.
