Soccer

Amajita to take on DR Congo in Afcon U-20 quarterfinal

10 May 2025 - 11:50
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Joseph Sabobo Banda of Zambia challenges Tylon Smith of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Uunder-20 match at 09 May 2025 at 30 June Stadium.
Joseph Sabobo Banda of Zambia challenges Tylon Smith of South Africa during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Uunder-20 match at 09 May 2025 at 30 June Stadium.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

South Africa will play against DR Congo in the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday. 

Amajita progressed to this stage of the tournament after playing to a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who have been eliminated from the tournament, in Cairo on Friday night. 

A win for South Africa against DR Congo will see them qualify for the Fifa U20 World Cup to be held in Chile in September. 

The Southern African derby between South Africa and Zambia saw a fast-paced opening at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium and Amajita opened the scoring through Kutlwano Letlhaku after eight minutes. 

However, Zambia responded swiftly, equalising just four minutes later through Bonephanseo Phiri who slotted home from the centre of the box after a pinpoint cross from David Hamansenya. 

Both sides had chances to win the match, with South Africa's Mfundo Vilakazi particularly dangerous and testing Zambia’s goalkeeper Leevison Banda a few times.

Zambia grew stronger as the match progressed with substitute Perkins Mumba Mwale coming close in stoppage time only to be denied by a sharp save. 

South Africa finished the group stages on top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Sierra Leone who also finished on seven points. 

How Chiefs dropped the ball in their last four cup deciders

Kaizer Chiefs may have suffered a 10-year trophy drought, but they reached four cup finals in this dry period – all of which they lost. We reflect ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mbuyane credits Riveiro for Bucs' cups turnaround

Considering that all the last five finals Orlando Pirates reached under Jose Riveiro have returned a 100% winning record, the Buccaneers have had a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sweeten Riveiro's swansong with trophy – Bucs' super fan

Orlando Pirates supporter Dinah “Lady D” Matli wants players to fight with all they have to win the Nedbank Cup for coach Jose Riveiro to make sure ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally