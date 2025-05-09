Orlando Pirates supporter Dinah “Lady D” Matli wants players to fight with all they have to win the Nedbank Cup for coach Jose Riveiro to make sure he bows out in style.
Pirates will face Kaizer Chiefs in the decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, and this will be the last derby for Riveiro, who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.
“I think winning the Nedbank [Cup] will be the best thing for us, for what he [Riveiro] did ever since he came on board. He might not have won the league but at least he got some cups for us. Let the players raise the bar and fight for the badge and Riveiro to win the title,” Matli said.
Sweeten Riveiro's swansong with trophy – Bucs' super fan
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Riveiro will also want to do that. I think that the exit from the CAF Champions League has disappointed him a lot. He would have wanted to go to the final and win it and it was going to be a good send-off for him.”
Matli, however, expects a difficult encounter with Amakhosi, who are also desperate for the title to end their almost 10-year trophy drought, but feels the Buccaneers' recent experience in cup finals will give them a slight edge.
“I think Pirates will take it because the club not only plays in the finals but also win them. We are in this final to win it and defend it again,” she said.
“I think we are going to win it, like I said, it won't be easy, but I'm positive that the boys will fight hard to make sure they give us comfort after losing the league [race] and the Champions League."
