Nabi has made Chiefs' situation even worse, claims Machaka
Supporter says coach's contract must be reviewed
Image: Thulani Mbele
Kaizer Chiefs prominent fan Masilo Machaka has bemoaned that the Nedbank Cup final has come at the wrong time for the club's coach Nasreddine Nabi, calling for the management to “review his contract” should Amakhosi fail to lift the trophy.
Chiefs head into this titanic fixture still reeling from last Saturday's 2-1 Soweto derby defeat to the same Pirates in the league, which meant they've now lost 12 times in the Betway Premiership, with their chances of finishing in the top eight now hanging by the thread.
“Nabi hasn't done well and he knows that as well. Yes, some may say we must give him another chance because this is his first season ... but the problem is that he found us licking our wounds and he was supposed to give us some comfort by making sure that we are at least in the top three ... now we're out of the top eight,” Machaka told Sowetan yesterday.
