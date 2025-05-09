Soccer

Nabi has made Chiefs' situation even worse, claims Machaka

Supporter says coach's contract must be reviewed

09 May 2025 - 09:37
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs’ super fan Masilo Machaka and Orlando Pirates top supporter Dejan Miladinovic.
Kaizer Chiefs’ super fan Masilo Machaka and Orlando Pirates top supporter Dejan Miladinovic.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Kaizer Chiefs prominent fan Masilo Machaka has bemoaned that the Nedbank Cup final has come at the wrong time for the club's coach Nasreddine Nabi, calling for the management to “review his contract” should Amakhosi fail to lift the trophy.

“By the look of things, we'll finish in a worse position than last season, meaning Nabi has made us worse. This Nedbank Cup final arrived at the wrong time for Nabi because the team isn't doing well and they're desperate to win it. 

“This final is a chance for him to redeem himself and if we fail to win it, then the management must review his contract."

Even so, Machaka believes Amakhosi will stun Pirates. “We all know that form doesn't count in such games, so I have confidence in Chiefs. The players know the importance of winning this one after struggling with the drought for many years. I foresee just one goal win in extra time for Chiefs."

 

Chiefs head into this titanic fixture still reeling from last Saturday's 2-1 Soweto derby defeat to the same Pirates in the league, which meant they've now lost 12 times in the Betway Premiership, with their chances of finishing in the top eight now hanging by the thread.

“Nabi hasn't done well and he knows that as well. Yes, some may say we must give him another chance because this is his first season ... but the problem is that he found us licking our wounds and he was supposed to give us some comfort by making sure that we are at least in the top three ... now we're out of the top eight,” Machaka told Sowetan yesterday.

