Soccer

Nabi banks on cup experience to win

Nabi counts on experience to end Amakhosi’s drought

09 May 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is banking on his personal cup final experience to help Amakhosi outwit their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

“I think I have the experience for finals. You need a lot of self-control and calmness and you can’t crack under pressure in such games. I understand how to approach it in every aspect ... tactically, psychologically and also individually as a coach,” Nabi said this week.

Image: Lefty Shivambu

Nabi has won two of the four finals he's been to in his coaching career. The Tunisian lost his last final, the Moroccan Throne Cup, to ex-Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's Raja Casablanca 10 months ago with his previous club, AS FAR Rabat.

“We lost the final with AS FAR due to some small details ... the game was finely balanced. In the last five seasons, this is my fifth final. Finals are not to be played, but they are to be won, that’s why it’s important to insist on the efficiency of the team in both ways, defensively and offensively,” Nabi said.

Nabi also won two FA Cup finals with Yanga in Tanzania but lost the CAF Confederation Cup decider to Algerian side MC Alger in the 2022/23 season.

Chiefs will be boosted by the return from suspension of on-form forward Wandile Duba, who missed last weekend's league Soweto derby. Chiefs lost 2-1 to Pirates at FNB Stadium. However, Amakhosi will be without suspended left-back Bradley Cross, who was sent off in the same game.

Chiefs' road to the final

Last 32: beat Free Agents 4-0

Last 16: beat Chippa United 3-0

Quarterfinals: beat Stellenbosch 3-1

Semifinals: beat Sundowns 2-1 

