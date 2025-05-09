Soccer

Mbuyane credits Riveiro for Bucs' cups turnaround

Tormented in finals before, Pirates are now unbeatable in deciders under the Spaniard

09 May 2025 - 13:12
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Thulasizwe Mbuyane during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on November 10, 2012 in Soweto.
Thulasizwe Mbuyane during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on November 10, 2012 in Soweto.
Image: Lee Warren

Considering that all the last five finals Orlando Pirates reached under Jose Riveiro have returned a 100% winning record, the Buccaneers have had a change of fortunes in recent times when it comes to deciders.

In the past, the Buccaneers seemed not to know how to win finals, losing to SuperSport United twice in the Nedbank Cup in succession, also losing to now-defunct Platinum Stars twice in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout and another one to Baroka.

The coach also brought in players who wanted to achieve and perform. Some of the guys who are there, you can see that they are young, they want to grow in the team.
Thulasizwe Mbuyane

As they head to another Nedbank final against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday at 3.30pm, Bucs are obvious favourites.

Former Pirates midfielder Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes the philosophy from Riveiro, and being backed by good players, is one of the reasons for their change in fortunes in cup finals.

“Look, I think the technical team is working hard to make sure these players perform at their best,” Mbuyane told Sowetan yesterday.

“The coach also brought in players who wanted to achieve and perform. Some of the guys who are there, you can see that they are young, they want to grow in the team. He also has capable guys who are experienced, like Makhehlene Makhaula, to fight for the team and perform better.”

Mbuyane also feels the players have been working hard under Riveiro and are prepared to fight for everything and it is helping them.

“The coach implemented his philosophy and the management gave him the players to support him. Pirates have always been a team that brings quality players. Fortunately, the material he has is working well for him,” he said.

“They have been working hard under coach Riveiro and the results are showing. The players are prepared to fight for him and the badge.”

SowetanLIVE

