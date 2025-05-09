Kaizer Chiefs may have suffered a 10-year trophy drought, but they reached four cup finals in this dry period – all of which they lost. We reflect on how the Glamour Boys failed in their last four cup deciders.
July 2021 (CAF Champions League v Al Ahly) – Africa’s club of the century, Al Ahly, coached by renowned local trainer Pitso Mosimane, made light work of Amakhosi, who were coached by Stuart Baxter. The defining moment of the final at Casablanca’s Stade Mohammed V was Happy Mashiane’s red card in stoppage time in the first half. The game went into the halftime break locked at 0-0, but Ahly scored three goals in the second half via Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdy and Amr El Solia.
May 2019 (Nedbank Cup v TS Galaxy) – Just when expectations were high that Chiefs, coached by Ernst Middendorp, were going to dispatch the then second-tier Galaxy, Amakhosi choked and lost 1-0. It was Zakhele Lepasa’s stoppage-time penalty that proved enough to inflict agony on the Soweto giants. Referee Abongile Tom awarded Galaxy the decisive spot-kick in the 86th minute at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
September 2015 (MTN8 v Ajax Cape Town) – Nathan Paulse’s second-half penalty proved to be the crucial decider as Roger de Sá’s Urban Warriors beat Steve Komphela’s Chiefs 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Eric Mathoho fouled Paulse, forcing referee Daniel Bennett to point straight to the spot.
December 2015 (Telkom Knockout v Mamelodi Sundowns) – Komphela’s Chiefs were thumped 3-1 by Sundowns in this TKO final at Moses Mabhida. Colombian striker Leonardo Castro, who’d eventually play for Chiefs, put Sundowns ahead in the first five minutes. Thabo Nthethe and Hlompho Kekana scored the other two goals in the second half, while Camaldine Abraw netted Amakhosi’s consolation. Abraw and Siphiwe Tshabalala missed penalties in the second half.
How Chiefs dropped the ball in their last four cup deciders
