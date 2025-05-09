“It's an honour one more time to be in the final representing the club. This is what we were looking for since day one. We were lucky enough and we worked hard to find ourselves regularly, almost in every final since we started.
The Buccaneers will welcome back Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thalente Mbatha from suspension.
Pirates' road to the final
Last 32: beat Bay 3-1
Last 16: beat Baroka 3-1
Quarterfinals: beat SuperSport 5-4 on penalties
Semifinals: beat Gallants 1-0
History favours winner Riveiro in big match
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Having won all the finals he participated in since taking over, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants to close his stay in style by lifting the Nedbank Cup title tomorrow when they face Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3.30pm.
Though he emphasised it is not about him making history by winning the Ke Yona title for the third successive time, Riveiro, who will leave the club at the end of the season, insists his focus is not about what will happen after should he win the competition, but helping the club to be better than Amakhosi.
Should the Spaniard guide the Buccaneers to success, he will surpass Stuart Baxter, the ex-Chiefs coach, with several derby wins (six) and having won the Nedbank Cup three times in succession.
“I would like to do it again, but not for me. It is not about Riveiro records ... it is an important match for Pirates and the supporters. I'm not an emotional person who is thinking about what's going to happen after the game,” Riveiro stated.
