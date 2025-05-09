Milford were leading 1-0, courtesy of Siphosethu Ndlabi's fourth minute penalty, before the game was stopped. On Wednesday, Durban equalised via Siyanda Hlangabeza in the 63rd minute, before Sifiso Mdluli netted the winner 19 minutes later.
Durban City still bullish despite 'abnormal' loss to Milford
Image: BackpagePix
Durban City coach Simo Dladla labelled Wednesday's 2-1 home defeat to Milford an "abnormal" game, calling for calmness as he hopes they'll seal promotion to the Premiership against Black Leopards on Sunday.
Wednesday's game had to be resumed from the 46th minute after it was halted, nearly two weeks ago, as a result of Durban player Sinamandla Zondi's death at a nearby hospital, having collapsed during a warm-up before kick-off.
Milford were leading 1-0, courtesy of Siphosethu Ndlabi's fourth minute penalty, before the game was stopped. On Wednesday, Durban equalised via Siyanda Hlangabeza in the 63rd minute, before Sifiso Mdluli netted the winner 19 minutes later.
"This was an abnormal game, obviously. It was very difficult for us mentally, I could see the players. There was a plan in place but it was difficult for them to execute the plan because the field was cut into two halves...you could see Milford wanted to protect their lead," Dladla said.
"Our dream is big. We know what to do going forward. Leopards beat us in Venda [2-1 last October in the first round], so we have a score to settle [with them]. Those three points would be like six points for us, so we have to be very calm and plan strategically for that game. You can't afford to go through emotions now."
Despite the Milford defeat, Durban remain top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) table, needing four points from their last two games to gain automatic promotion. Dladla has credited their purple patch to the support they get at Chatsworth Stadium, urging their fans to also rally behind them against Lidoda Duvha.
"Our little success so far is because of the support we're getting in Chatsworth. If we are to push the team over the line...to promotion, we need the support more than ever now, so I'd appeal to our supporters to come in numbers and push us against Leopards, which is our last home game of the season, hoping a win would be enough to seal our promotion to the PSL,'' Dladla said.
Fixtures (all Sunday at 3pm)
Baroka v Callies, Baroka Village; Venda v Casric, Thohoyandou; Durban v Leopards, Chatsworth; AmaTuks v Upington, Tuks; Lions v Spurs, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; JDR v Orbit, Soshanguve; Highbury v Kruger, Gelvandale; Leruma v Milford, Lucas Moripe.
