Downs shift focus to Stellies
We'll not celebrate until the league is mathematically done – Cardoso
Image: Lefty Shivambu
With Mamelodi Sundowns needing four points from their remaining matches to clinch a record eight successive league title after beating Chippa United 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is not thinking about opening the campaign yet.
Sundowns can put one hand on the trophy should they beat Stellenbosch in their next league game.
“No big respect from what we have had, we have a match against Stellenbosch – a difficult team to play against, then we have to play Chippa again and we just heard that the match would not be played at a big stadium [Nelson Mandela Bay] but elsewhere,” Cardoso told the media during the post match-press conference.
“Then we play Magesi at home and it will depend on us. We know our opponents [Pirates] will play matches until the end of the month and it allows them to play games after we finish ours and I don't think it should happen like that. Every team should finish at the same time.
“But we need to focus on the next match, like the previous ones, fight to win and collect the three points because we know our opponent won't play at the weekend because they will be participating in the Nedbank Cup final.
Iqraam Rayners, Jayden Adams and Thapelo Maseko scored the goals to give Sundowns the win and move closer to clinch the title. Cardoso lauded his side attitude and said they are making his job easier.
“The boys have a big commitment, bigger belief and stronger attitude towards the objective that we have. It makes my job easier and gives me a little bit of peace despite the stress of playing matches for such a short time,” he said.
“But we have been enjoying the ride and I think today [Wednesday night] we had a good game. It will be tough until the end and we want to secure results so we are in a better position, but we know we have to fight until the end.”
