Tebogo Matlala, a Chiefs supporter from Polokwane, explained how he and his four friends find themselves “compelled” to go to Durban even without tickets, hoping they’ll get them from touts outside the stadium.
“We arranged accommodation – four single rooms at R1,300 per night each,” Matlala said. “The plan was always to drive down to Durban with my three brothers, so the problem started on Monday when we couldn’t buy tickets.
“We just received reference numbers, but today we got notifications that we couldn’t secure tickets, and we will be refunded. We will still go there, and I hope we can buy tickets from people outside the stadium.”
Soccer fans vow to invade Durban even without tickets
Supporters say they long made travel plans as police warn against fake tickets
Although football fans who've missed out on Saturday's Nedbank Cup final tickets have been warned not to get anywhere near Moses Mabhida Stadium, some have threatened they'll make the trip to Durban and attempt to get entry into the venue.
Tsietsi Mkansi, a staunch Chiefs fan from Sandton, had long made plans to travel to Durban for the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Mkansi told Sowetan yesterday he couldn’t purchase a ticket because of the chaos which ensued once they went on sale this week, despite having already forked out R15,000 on flights and accommodation. Sowetan has seen the receipts of all Mkansi’s expenses.
“I booked accommodation, a flight and hired a car after Chiefs beat Sundowns in the semifinals [in Tshwane mid-April]. Overall, I have spent R15k, so I don’t know what to do, but I will still go to Durban, hoping that I can buy tickets there. There are three of us travelling,” Mkansi told Sowetan.
But KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner responsible for policing and operations, Maj-Gen Phumelele Makoba, promised a strict response to deal with fans threatened they will descend on the sold-out venue which will host Soweto giants as they battle for the R7m first-prize trophy.
"As the SAPS, we will be very strict on the ground,” Makoba said. “If you know that you don’t have tickets to watch the game, rather stay away or go somewhere else where you can watch the match [on TV] instead of coming to the stadium to cause unnecessary conflict.”
