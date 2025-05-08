After suffering their third successive league defeat, this time at the hands of Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday, Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has called for calm, saying they were a win away from turning things around.
Arrows are winless in their last five league games. Their recent poor run has since put them at risk of going to the playoffs as they are three points away from the playoff spot, with three games left.
Interestingly, Abafana Bes'thende's next game next Wednesday is away to Pirates, who will be playing the Nedbank Cup final against their biggest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, at Moses Mabhida on Saturday.
Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa scored the goals that sank Arrows, while Siyanda Mthanti netted them a consolation.
“It's a bit unfortunate because in the last five matches, the only match that I think a draw could have been a better result would probably be the Stellenbosch [one] because I honestly think all of the other matches that we played, we should've won but unfortunately we haven't been scoring, I don't know why because some of the players that are missing chances are the ones you'd trust the most to score,” said Mngqithi .
Manqoba Mngqithi optimistic Arrows are just a win away from turning the tide
Coach laments how players are missing chances
Image: Darren Stewart
The calm Arrows coach is still confident they will turn the tables, saying the team was “improving tremendously” since he took over a few months ago. “I can't panic. I still believe in the process, I trust this process.
"I think the team is improving tremendously in their matrix and physical data. They're looking good, tactical data they're looking very good but unfortunately when you don't win your matches, you'll forever have to explain what's happened but I know we're just a game away from turning things around. I am optimistic that the team is growing in leaps and bounds ... we'll ultimately turn the corner somewhere.”
Arrows' winless run in their last five games
0-0 v Chippa
1-1 v Marumo
0-1 v AmaZulu
0-3 v Stellenbosch
1-2 v Pirates
