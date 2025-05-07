It was the first time Karim Kimvuidi, Boitumelo Radiopane and Yanga Madiba started a league game this season as Pirates outshone Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium, where starters like Sipho Chaine, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto, among others, were spared ahead of the Soweto derby decider against Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue at the weekend (3.30pm).
“Today it was time for players like Radiopane, Madiba, Kimvuidi to play for the first time in the PSL in the starting XI ... also it was the second [league start] for Melusi [Buthelezi],” Riveiro said.
“It's clear proof that we have an interesting depth in our squad, since day one we've managed to compete in every competition with much more than dignity in my opinion and we are going to do it until the end in the league as well. I think the group right now is happy and the players are fighting to be in the starting XI in the next game.”
Kimvuidi was also named Man of the Match in a game where Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa were on target for Bucs. Siyanda Mthanti scored Arrows' goal. Against Arrows, Riveiro also introduced 20-year-old youth development product midfielder Simphiwe Selepe off the bench, making his second appearance for the senior team after his debut in the 2-1 league win over Chiefs last Saturday at FNB Stadium.
“I am not going to lie, we prepared the week with not only our eyes in the final, but we have to play two games this week and we only have three days between the games, so we tried to control situations that we can control in terms of the management of our players,” the Sea Robbers coach stated.
Riveiro lauds fringe players as Bucs prepare for cup final
Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro lauded the team's “interesting depth” after grinding a 1-2 victory over Golden Arrows with several new faces in the starting XI on Tuesday, also suggesting they prepared the game with one eye already on Saturday's Nedbank Cup final as they rested a few regulars.
