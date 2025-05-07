Relieved Arendse sets new goal for SuperSport

After weeks of battling relegation, SuperSport United are now four points from reaching the top eight, and interim coach Andre Arendse is adamant his side can still reach that objective.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori moved from 14th to 13th in the Betway Premiership table after their 2-0 victory over Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium at the weekend.
And while the result was a relief for Arendse, as they lead 15th placed Cape Town City by three points, having played two games less, he said they have to build on their last result. “It’s crazy, we were busy fighting relegation, and now we are four points from reaching the top eight. When I took over the team, one of the first questions I asked the players was, ‘Do they think we can make the top eight?’ And all of a sudden, the penny dropped, and they realised we were not far from the top eight," he said.
"For me, that has to be a goal. I don’t entertain any talk about relegation because this team, as many people would have seen against Chippa United, are far better than a relegation scrap. They are top eight material as it stands right now, and that has to be a goal for my players. And if we have to sneak in via backdoor, that’s fine. That’s the goal for us right now.”
The Tshwane side have tough remaining fixtures against tricky Stellenbosch on May 17, Orlando Pirates on May 20 and conclude their campaign with a home fixture against Richards Bay.
Arendse added that being four points away from reaching the top eight should motivate his side, who have 10 days before their next match against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium. “It has to be a motivation because the top eight is reachable, and anything can happen. We always make sure with our performances, like we did in our last game, to give ourselves a chance of getting into that top eight.
“Bradley Grobler and Christian Saile were able to find the back of the net in our last match, and that will give confidence going forward.”
