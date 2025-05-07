'Cup win won't make up for bad season'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel has insisted that even ending their prolonged trophy drought by lifting the Nedbank Cup wouldn't compensate for a “bad season” they've had.
The Chiefs centre-back also suggested he'll be forced to play with discomfort in this decider against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
“We have to be honest with ourselves that it was a bad season. I have to be honest with myself that I also had a bad season individually because I had a lot of goals I set for myself but I didn't achieve them, so I have to be honest and understand that if we win the cup on Saturday, it's a big moment that we'll enjoy for sure, we'll be very happy but we won't forget the bad results we had during the season,” Miguel said.
“This is a big club... it's something else ... it's incomparable with anything else. There's no bigger club in Africa than Chiefs, for sure. This is more than a club, this is a nation.”
Miguel has missed Chiefs' previous four games, albeit he remained an unused substitute in the last two, after he was subbed off with a hamstring strain against TS Galaxy in Polokwane early last month.
The Angola centre-back has revealed that he was still undergoing rehabilitation but was ready to still play the Ke Yona Cup final against their long-standing Soweto foes, Pirates, who beat them 2-1 in the league in their previous game last Saturday.
“I am more than ready for the final. It's a final, you don't even have to think twice, even if you're injured. I wanted to play even the Marumo game, of course, it's the injury that made me stop for three weeks,” Miguel said.
“I just came back last week ... it was just management by the coaches, they preferred to rest me. The yellow cards [as he's on three yellow cards and one away from a one-game ban] may have had some impact on that decision.”
“I am still recovering, I am still doing my rehab, but this week there's no time for rehab, there's no time for doctors. Don't put me in the doctor's room. I've already told them, I am going straight to the field to help the team.”
Miguel is expected to partner with Zitha Kwinika at the heart of Chiefs' defence on Saturday, with the usual suspects Rushwin Dortley and Given Msimango still out injured.
