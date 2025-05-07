“We also have Marumo in Bloemfontein trying to get something out of that game, but we will work hard, and if it is not for us, it isn’t. We will do our best to get into the top eight.”
Chippa aim to stop the rot and finish in the top eight
Back-to-back clashes with Downs key to September's lofty ambition
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With three matches remaining before they conclude their season — two of them against Mamelodi Sundowns — Chippa United coach Thabo September is confident they can consolidate their spot in the top eight.
The Chilli Boys face Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm), before hosting them at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on May 14. They conclude their campaign with an away match against Marumo Gallants.
Chippa are now eighth on the table with 30 points, tied with Kaizer Chiefs and Gallants. They will come into this fixture after two successive defeats to Stellenbosch and SuperSport United. September emphasised that they need to win their three remaining matches.
“It’s either you win your games or the teams behind you lose, that’s how you hold on to it [top eight]. Right now, we need to focus on Sundowns and try to get something in the two games we will play against them,” he said.
“We also have Marumo in Bloemfontein trying to get something out of that game, but we will work hard, and if it is not for us, it isn’t. We will do our best to get into the top eight.”
With Sundowns looking to wrap the Betway Premiership title and clinch it for a record eighth successive time, September expects a difficult encounter.
“It’s always tough for any team in the league facing Sundowns. Also, we are not doing ourselves any justice when you lose your regular player [Sirgio] Kammies towards the dying minutes of the game [against SuperSport] and facing Sundowns,” he said.
With one hand on the title, Sundown's striker Iqraam Rayners insists they aim to collect as many points as they can in their remaining matches.
“It’s always difficult to play teams like Chippa because they are fighting to remain in the top eight. But for us, it is important to get the points and focus on the next game,” Rayners told the club media department.
“It’s always good for a team like Chippa to play against a team like Sundowns — they will always make things difficult for us.”
Fixtures
Tonight: Sundowns v Chippa, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Lucas Moripe (3pm)
Nedbank Cup final
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
