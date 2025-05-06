“In giving character to the team, we think he needs to be rewarded with greater loyalty by us as a team as well. And that decision has been communicated not only to him but also to the players and the rest of the technical team.”
Zwane gets green light to lead AmaZulu again next season
The coach has done an awesome job — Chairman
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu has reserved high praise for coach Arthur Zwane and confirmed he will continue to lead the team next season.
Zwane, who initially shared the dugout with Vusumuzi Vilakazi after their joint appointment in October, took full charge in February after Vilakazi’s exit.
Since then, he has guided Usuthu to sixth place in the Betway Premiership table with 34 points from 27 matches, a respectable position considering where the team was when he and Vilakazi took over.
Speaking during the unveiling of Primo as their new technical sponsor from next season after signing a three-year partnership, Zungu said he is satisfied with the work Zwane has done since he took over, taking the club to the top eight.
“I can confirm that Arthur Zwane is going to be with AmaZulu beyond the season. That decision is taken, we believe he has done an awesome job,” Zungu said.
“In giving character to the team, we think he needs to be rewarded with greater loyalty by us as a team as well. And that decision has been communicated not only to him but also to the players and the rest of the technical team.”
With one match remaining against Orlando Pirates on May 24 and sitting in sixth place, Usuthu can still finish in the top eight should they win that match and hope other teams below them don’t get results.
They lead eighth-placed Chippa United, who have played 25 games, by four points. Zungu is also pleased with the new partnership with Primo, which replaces Umbro.
“This partnership means our supporters come first, it means accessibility for our fans nationwide. It means AmaZulu is well on its way to becoming the lifestyle brand it aspires to be,” he said.
“It’s exciting that the gear is locally ideated, conceived and crafted, reflecting our ethos and culture. Some of the financial benefits are more than beyond the obvious, we want a relationship that will benefit us, the supporters and help us retain them.”
SowetanLIVE
