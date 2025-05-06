Sirino yearns for cup win

Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Gaston Sirino, who won more than 10 trophies during his six-year stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, is hungry to win the Nedbank Cup with Amakhosi to end the club's nearly decade-long trophy drought.
Chiefs, whose last piece of silverware was the 2014/15 league title, face their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Nedbank Cup final at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
"I want to make history here [at Chiefs] and the Nedbank Cup is a good opportunity for me to do that. Of course, I have already won this cup with Sundowns but it's the opportunity for many players here to win it for the first time,'' Sirino, speaking with the media for the first time since joining Chiefs from Sundowns in August last year, said at Naturena yesterday.
The 34-year-old naturalised Uruguayan also cited depth as a major difference between successful Sundowns and struggling Chiefs, referencing how injuries have exposed Amakhosi's lack of depth of late.
"I think here [at Chiefs] there's no...[depth]. At Sundowns, there's too many players, all good players... here, there's one injury and another player is also injured and the team is short," Sirino said.
"Sometimes [Inacio] Miguel or somebody [else] is injured, sometimes [Bradley] Cross [who's primarily a left-back] is playing centre-back [because of injuries to natural centre-backs] and at Sundowns, you won't see that because there's so many players but the quality here [at Chiefs] is also good.''
Chiefs have been having a mediocre campaign, having already lost 12 times in the league, while they have never won three back-to-back games all season long so far.
Sirino said sometimes they "relax" when they score, calling for the end to that weakness. Chiefs come from a 2-1 Soweto derby defeat over the weekend, and a loss on Saturday would mean Pirates have won six derbies in a row.
"Sometimes we play well but don't win but the final will be a different game...it's a once-off and we know we need to win. Even on Saturday, we played better than Pirates but we lost [after they had scored first], so this time around we need to push more and make sure we control the game better. Sometimes we score and relax, so we need to do away with that,'' Sirino stated.
SowetanLIVE
Sirino yearns for cup win
Multi-trophy champ with Downs bemoans lack of depth
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Gaston Sirino, who won more than 10 trophies during his six-year stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, is hungry to win the Nedbank Cup with Amakhosi to end the club's nearly decade-long trophy drought.
Chiefs, whose last piece of silverware was the 2014/15 league title, face their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Nedbank Cup final at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
"I want to make history here [at Chiefs] and the Nedbank Cup is a good opportunity for me to do that. Of course, I have already won this cup with Sundowns but it's the opportunity for many players here to win it for the first time,'' Sirino, speaking with the media for the first time since joining Chiefs from Sundowns in August last year, said at Naturena yesterday.
The 34-year-old naturalised Uruguayan also cited depth as a major difference between successful Sundowns and struggling Chiefs, referencing how injuries have exposed Amakhosi's lack of depth of late.
"I think here [at Chiefs] there's no...[depth]. At Sundowns, there's too many players, all good players... here, there's one injury and another player is also injured and the team is short," Sirino said.
"Sometimes [Inacio] Miguel or somebody [else] is injured, sometimes [Bradley] Cross [who's primarily a left-back] is playing centre-back [because of injuries to natural centre-backs] and at Sundowns, you won't see that because there's so many players but the quality here [at Chiefs] is also good.''
Chiefs have been having a mediocre campaign, having already lost 12 times in the league, while they have never won three back-to-back games all season long so far.
Sirino said sometimes they "relax" when they score, calling for the end to that weakness. Chiefs come from a 2-1 Soweto derby defeat over the weekend, and a loss on Saturday would mean Pirates have won six derbies in a row.
"Sometimes we play well but don't win but the final will be a different game...it's a once-off and we know we need to win. Even on Saturday, we played better than Pirates but we lost [after they had scored first], so this time around we need to push more and make sure we control the game better. Sometimes we score and relax, so we need to do away with that,'' Sirino stated.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos