Mid-table outfit Chippa United have quality players and can cause Mamelodi Sundowns problems, Brazilians striker Iqraam Rayners cautioned ahead of the two sides’ Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Sundowns are looking to continue to avoid complications on their march towards clinching an eighth Premiership title in succession as they host coach Thabo September's eighth-placed Chilli Boys.
Miguel Cardoso’s Brazilians (61 points from 24 games) need seven points to clinch the championship from four matches, providing second-placed Orlando Pirates (49 points from 22 games) do not drop points.
A win against Chippa and then another against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday would leave Downs a point from the title, assuming Pirates beat Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night.
Chippa can ‘make things difficult’ for Sundowns, cautions Rayners
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Rayners stressed Sundowns need to keep their minds on continuing to notch up wins with metronomic precision — they have won 20 in this league campaign — rather than think of such permutations.
“It’s just taking one game at a time and collect maximum points — that’s all we do,” the Bafana Bafana striker said.
But the former Stellenbosch star cautioned that meeting teams down the table is always a tricky and unpredictable undertaking at the death end of a season, as clubs jostle for their best finish and to qualify for next campaign’s MTN8.
“It’s always difficult playing the teams at the bottom because they’re fighting for the top eight, they’re sometimes fighting for their lives. But for us it’s important to get the points and focus on the next games.
“Obviously it’s always going to be good for a team like Chippa United to play against a team like Sundowns. I know there are a lot of quality players at Chippa — they’re always going to make things difficult for us.”
Sundowns would be pleased to wrap up the league title sooner rather than later as that would also allow Cardoso’s side to begin preparations in earnest towards their second Caf Champions League final since winning that competition in 2016.
Downs meet Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC in the two-legged final at Loftus on May 24 and in Cairo on June 1.
