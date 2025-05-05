"Of course, with each match that passes, we are closer. But we still have to collect points and there is a big respect for the next game. We also need to put all the energy inside the pitch and no one wants to stay out at this moment.
Sundowns are almost there, but Cardoso calls for calm
Brazilians seven points away from eighth title in a row
Image: Grant Pitcher
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso wants his side to remain humble as they edge closer to winning a record eighth Betway Premiership title following their 2-0 win over struggling Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Masandawana now need seven points in their remaining four matches to clinch the title and could wrap it this week against Chippa United on Wednesday and Stellenbosch on Sunday, both at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, if Orlando Pirates fail to beat Golden Arrows tomorrow.
The Brazilians have 61 points and lead second-placed Pirates by 12 points. Pirates can only reach 67 points if they win all their remaining matches and Sundowns need seven to have an unassailable lead.
Tashreeq Matthews and Iqraam Rayners scored on either side to help Sundowns register their 20th victory this season in 24 matches.
"We need to play each match with great respect because we don't know if we will lose points on the way. As much as we do, the next one is close to the objective that we want to achieve," Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.
"Of course, with each match that passes, we are closer. But we still have to collect points and there is a big respect for the next game. We also need to put all the energy inside the pitch and no one wants to stay out at this moment.
"We play with great respect and humility and being humble is a value that is important because it keeps us focused on what we have to do, and I will not let the boys get out of the way because I think finishing this championship in the right way and a right approach is what we must do."
Cardoso is expecting a tough match from Chippa on Wednesday. He emphasised the need of winning to achieve their objective. "The next match will be difficult ... Chippa United, a team that we haven't played yet. But we are going to play at home in front of our fans. I hope they can fill the stadium," he said.
"I like to have a big crowd so we can make the next three points because they can be very decisive in a way we are going to approach the last three matches for sure."
Other results: SuperSport 2-0 Chippa; Magesi 1-1 Sekhukhune; Arrows 0-3 Stellenbosch; AmaZulu 1-1 Polokwane.
Sundowns edge closer to another league title after beating troubled Cape Town City
Bay boost survival chances with win over Galaxy
Pirates keep hopes alive with 2-1 victory over Chiefs
