Riveiro hails Bucs' 'special' season
Coach predicts team will go far and claim more trophies
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded the commitment of his players after they came from a goal down to beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs had a perfect start when Glody Lilepo netted in the second minute, but Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng scored for the Buccaneers to ensure they complete a double over Chiefs this season.
Even though they are still 12 points behind Sundowns in the title race, Riveiro was pleased with their performance, saying his players proved they wanted to do something special this season by going to the final of the CAF Champions League and winning the Betway Premiership title.
“This group across the season has managed to show that their resilience shouldn’t be questioned,” Riveiro said after the match.
“They are competing in every competition. We’ve won a final (MTN8), and we’re competing in another final [the Nedbank Cup]. We’re trying to run a race with Mamelodi Sundowns until the final day, and we were 10 minutes away from playing in a Champions League final.
“They’re proving that ... they can do something special, or maybe we don’t, because there are factors that are out of our hands. However, the commitment and composure of the team are something they can keep, and they will continue to win in the future.”
The victory at the weekend saw Riveiro equal Stuart Baxter's record of five Soweto derby wins, when the Briton was with Amakhosi over two spells.
The Spaniard can surpass Baxter’s overall derby record should he guide the Buccaneers to beat Amakhosi and win the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Riveiro said he was pleased to have won five and would be happier if they could win on Saturday and lift the Nedbank Cup again.
“I think three years ago, after my first derby here, the first question coming from my left was something like, ‘Congratulations, you are the first Spanish coach to lose one game at FNB,' and now we are sitting here with five victories. I’m happy with the performance of the players.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Arrows v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Sundowns v Chippa, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm)
Sunday: Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
Nedbank Cup final
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm).
