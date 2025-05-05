Computicket's system crashes as fans try to buy derby cup final tickets

Two Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, will lock horns in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The tickets opened for sale at 10am on Monday, but Computicket's system broke down.
“Due to an overwhelming volume of traffic for this event, we experienced some temporary delays caused by pushback issues from our host system. These have since been resolved,” Computicket said via their official X account on Monday.
The statement further said: “These have since been resolved”. However, the football-loving people continued to bemoan the ticketing hiccups online.
While the Nedbank Cup final tickets were expected to be sold out within hours after going on sale on Monday morning, Computicket, the ticketing service provider, has appeared to be inefficient as their system broke down several times on Monday, leaving thousands of fans angry after some paid but never received tickets.
Some supporters who woke up to buy tickets and braved long queues at retailers were turned away. A few fans who spoke to Sowetan said other Shoprite branches told them they were no longer selling the tickets, referring them to digital purchasing, where there were also hiccups.
Scores of fuming social media users shared their experience of buying these tickets online. Some X users said their payment was successful, but they never received confirmations and reference numbers. Others complained that they got confirmation emails but were still waiting for actual tickets hours later.
It is also worth noting that the Computicket system didn't allow people to buy more than four tickets, allaying suspicion that the system may have crashed due to people buying in bulk.
In an attempt to eradicate the growing phenomenon of ticket stockpiling that usually culminates in them being sold at a higher price on match days, last week the league confirmed that only four tickets were going to be sold to each person.
The tickets are still expected to be sold out in a matter of hours when the hiccups are fixed.
